BIDENOMICS: August Bankruptcies Spike, 2023 Highest on Record
September 22, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYThese bankruptcies will feed into unemployment as the employment picture starts to shift. And the debt hit 33 trillion. Zombie corporations employ 2.2 million people – when zombies fail all at once, it will exacerbate a crisis and pose financial stability concerns. August Commercial Chapter 11 Filings Increase 54 Percent Over Last Year NEW YORK – Sept. …
