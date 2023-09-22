BIDENOMICS: August Bankruptcies Spike, 2023 Highest on Record

These bankruptcies will feed into unemployment as the employment picture starts to shift. And the debt hit 33 trillion. Zombie corporations employ 2.2 million people – when zombies fail all at once, it will exacerbate a crisis and pose financial stability concerns. August Commercial Chapter 11 Filings Increase 54 Percent Over Last Year NEW YORK – Sept. …



Read More...