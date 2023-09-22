The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BIDENOMICS: August Bankruptcies Spike, 2023 Highest on Record

September 22, 2023   |   Tags: ,
These bankruptcies will feed into unemployment as the employment picture starts to shift. And the debt hit 33 trillion. Zombie corporations employ 2.2 million people – when zombies fail all at once, it will exacerbate a crisis and pose financial stability concerns. August Commercial Chapter 11 Filings Increase 54 Percent Over Last Year NEW YORK – Sept. …


