Big-City Mayor, a Long-Time Democrat, Says America Needs More Republicans, Then Switches Parties

September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic mayor of Dallas announced on Friday that he has switched political parties and will finish his second and final term as a Republican. The mayor, Eric Johnson, also […] The post Big-City Mayor, a Long-Time Democrat, Says America Needs More Republicans, Then Switches Parties appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...