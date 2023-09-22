Big Pharma’s Stranglehold on American Society Has Worsened

(Natural News)—Big Pharma’s stranglehold on American society has worsened, according to activist and film producer Leslie Manookian.

She put forward this argument during an appearance on the “Health Ranger Report,” which also had film director and producer Kendall Nelson as a guest. The two are collaborating on the documentary movie “The Greater Good.”

“[Big Pharma’s] stranglehold on our society has only gotten worse,” Manookian told the Health Ranger Mike Adams. “There are vaccine clinics in our schools. Parental rights have been eroded. The pharmaceutical industry’s reach in terms of the media has only extended, and they just view it as a cost of doing business.”

The former Wall Street business executive recounted the revelations of a CEO of one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers. He told Manookian that their new drug, which is currently in Phase III trials, would kill some people. Despite this, the CEO was still happy as the company would be making $7 billion in peak sales.

“You and I are nothing but a cost of doing business. They know they’re going to injure and kill people. They don’t care because they have paid $35 billion in fines in the last 15 or 20 years. And that’s just a rounding error on their profits. I mean it’s not about human health,” Manookian stressed.

She also noted how Big Pharma has no liability under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, an outrageous and literally criminal prospect. Drug companies are immune from lawsuits when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) includes their injections into its recommended schedule. Emergency use authorizations granted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the PREP Act also protect vaccine makers from criminal complaints.

Nelson: COVID-19 a wake-up call to Americans

According to Manookian, the CDC is the biggest buyer of vaccines in the U.S. – with its purchases of vaccine doses amounting to more than $5 billion annually. She added that the FDA received $2.66 billion in user fees from the pharmaceutical industry in 2022 alone. This amount is equal to 65 percent of the salaries of drug approvers. (Related: The CDC has no authority to make decisions for Americans – “Keep the Republic” on Brighteon.TV.)

She further argued that the pharmaceutical industry is buttering the regulator’s bread, adding: “They are owned by the pharmaceutical industry for all intents and purposes. The American public is suffering as a result of it and every American should be outraged.”

The founder of Natural News and Brighteon.com remarked that Big Pharma’s greed and legal immunity have led to abuses of power, which came with lethal consequences. According to the Health Ranger, at least five million have been maimed or disabled after being injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in the U.S. alone.

Meanwhile, Nelson pointed out that the big push toward a COVID-19 comeback is but an attempt the sell the new injections. She added that Americans cannot comply with COVID-19 mandates anymore, a sentiment Adams agreed with.

According to the Health Ranger, most of the American people are at the “do not comply” stage. The overwhelming resistance and pushback towards COVID-19 mandates has caused some entities who mandated face masks to walk back on their edicts. Moreover, even Dr. Paul Offit – a known vaccine shill – has advised against getting injected with the COVID-19 boosters.

“I don’t want to say there was anything good about COVID-19 – but if there’s a silver lining, it is the fact that people are waking up,” said Nelson, who added that the COVID-19 protocols had opened a Pandora’s box.

“I think that what they are doing is they have really shot themselves in the foot.” Manookian ultimately remarked. “They have destroyed the credibility of our federal health agencies. And I don’t see that coming back anytime soon.”

Visit BigPharmaNews.com for more stories about the pharmaceutical industry. Watch the full conversation between the Health Ranger Mike Adams and his guests Leslie Manookian and Kendall Nelson on the “Health Ranger Report.”

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

