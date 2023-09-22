Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted

(Daily Signal)—A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez Friday, charging him with bribery for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold bars.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that the charges against the New Jersey Democrat will be unsealed at 11 a.m. Friday. President Joe Biden appointed the prosecutor behind the charges, Damien Williams.

The indictment involves “charging Robert Menendez, U.S. senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” the U.S. attorney’s office noted.

A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen. pic.twitter.com/CLTXnU0mAm — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) September 22, 2023

NBC News reported Monday that FBI and IRS criminal investigators are investigating whether Menendez or his wife had taken up to $400,000 in cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, a luxury vehicle, and more from Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer and former bank chairman, or his associates. Daibes allegedly bribed Menendez to reach out to the Justice Department and aid the “admitted felon” accused of banking crimes.

