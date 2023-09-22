"Educational Homicide": 13 Baltimore City High Schools Have Zero Students Proficient On State Math Exam

Investigative journalist Chris Papst of Fox45 News' Project Baltimore has revealed yet another bombshell report on the massive grade scandal in Baltimore City Public Schools, which ranks as the country's fourth most funded school system: "40% of Baltimore City high schools, where the state exam was given, did not have any students score proficient in math. Not one student."

Papst's team obtained unredacted state test results for every school in Baltimore City through a source at the school system. He said, "The results are hard to believe."

ANALYSIS: In those 13 Baltimore high schools (with zero students proficient in math), 1,736 students took the test, and 1,295 students, (74.5%) scored a one out of four. One is the lowest level. Meaning those students were not even close to proficient.https://t.co/vjBdrLV2Wn — Chris Papst (@chrispapst) September 19, 2023

Here's the list of 13 high schools where no student tested proficient on the 2023 state math exam:

Achievement Academy at Harbor City High

ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School

Coppin Academy

Edmondson-Westside High

Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High

Frederick Douglass High

Joseph C. Briscoe Academy

New Era Academy

Patterson High

Reginald F. Lewis High

Renaissance Academy

The Reach! Partnership School

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

Papst explained more:

"In total, students at 33 Baltimore City high schools took the state math exam last spring. Project Baltimore did not include Eager Street Academy in our analysis because it's located in the Baltimore City Detention Center.

"Of the 32 high schools remaining, if 13 had zero students test proficient, that means 40% of Baltimore City high schools could not produce a single student doing math a grade level. The list of 13 schools includes some of Baltimore's most well-known high schools, including Patterson High School, Frederick Douglass, and Reginald F. Lewis."

He added:

"But that's not the only alarming finding we made. In those 13 high schools, 1,736 students took the test, and 1,295 students, or 74.5%, scored a one out of four. One is the lowest level, meaning those students were not even close to proficient."

Jason Rodriguez, deputy director of People Empowered by the Struggle, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, told Papst, "This is educational homicide" at its finest.

"There is no excuse," Rodriguez said, adding, "We have a system that's just running rogue, and it starts at the top."

In 2022, Baltimore City Schools were allocated a record $1.6 billion from taxpayers, making it the fourth-highest funded school system in the country.

Additionally, they received $799 million in Covid relief funds from the federal government. Despite this, students in the corrupt and crime-ridden metro area have yet to show increased proficiency on state math exams.

Earlier this year, Papst's team revealed that 23 schools, including elementary, middle, and high schools, had not one student who could do math at grade level.

Perhaps we should ask why Democrats are throwing record amounts of funding at a school system that is not helping students. The story from Papst about school system corruption is far from over.