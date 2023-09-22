Media Let Biden Take Credit for Pause in Border Crisis. Now They’re Letting Him Shift Blame.

September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When illegal immigration unexpectedly dipped a few months ago, Democrats and the mainstream media were quick to credit President Joe Biden. Now that the migration crisis has come back as bad as ever, the media have resumed blaming factors outside the president's control. The post Media Let Biden Take Credit for Pause in Border Crisis. Now They're Letting Him Shift Blame. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...