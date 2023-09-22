WATCH: Biden Takes a Victory Lap on the Border Right Before It Explodes

September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After a surge in border crossings predicted by Republicans in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s May rescinding of Title 42 did not immediately materialize, the White House celebrated its supposedly successful border policy. This week, however, illegal crossings have come close to hitting record levels. The post WATCH: Biden Takes a Victory Lap on the Border Right Before It Explodes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...