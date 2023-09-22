West Point Sued After Director of Admissions Brags About What Happens to White Applicants

September 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When Ibram X. Kendi’s preposterous thesis that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination” becomes mainstream practice, you know things are upside down. Kendi is the author of […] The post West Point Sued After Director of Admissions Brags About What Happens to White Applicants appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...