Bill Gates Looking to Buy Republicans to Prop Up ‘Green’ Tax Credits
September 23, 2023 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTY“Republicans for climate change action are gold” The big losers of the Inflation Increase Act (IRA) were the American people who had to watch inflation continue to rise as government spending hit another high, while the big winner (beyond all the new IRS agents) was the guy who made the blue screen of your dreams possible. “Everybody …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments