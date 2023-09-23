Gruesome Newsom VETOES Parent Trans-Affirming Bill . . . Which Means He’s Running for President

September 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

In a shocking move that pretty much nobody saw coming, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed AB 957, the trans-supremacy bill that would have forced parents to “affirm” their children’s DNA-denying mental illness or risk having the state take them away.

This means one thing: He is keeping the door open to running for president.

According to his memo to California State Assembly members, which was conspicuously dropped very late on Friday, Newsom said:

I am returning Assembly Bill 957 without my signature. This legislation would require a court, when determining the best interests of a child in a child custody or visitation proceeding, to consider, among other comprehensive factors, a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression. I appreciate the passion and values that led to the author to introduce this bill. I share a deep commitment to advancing the rights of transgender Californians, an effort that has guided my decisions through many decades in public office. That said, I urge caution when the Executive and Legislative branches of state government attempt to dictate — in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic — legal standards for the Judicial branch to apply. Other-minded elected officials, in California and other states, could very well use this strategy to diminish the civil rights of vulnerable communities. Moreover, a court, under existing law, is required to consider a child’s health, safety, and welfare when determining the best interests of a child in these proceedings, including the parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity. For these reasons, I cannot sign this bill.

Wow Late on a Friday night, Gavin Newsom just vetoed AB 957, which would have required judges to remove custody of children from parents who don’t “affirm" a child's "gender identity or gender expression.” pic.twitter.com/fXfdYtBNS4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2023

In essence, his excuse for going against his party is twofold. First, signing the bill means Republicans will go after trans-kids. Second, it’s not necessary since judges are supposed to consider gender affirmation already.

These excuses are hogwash. He knows signing the bill would be the kiss of death for any current or future presidential ambitions. It would hang over him for the remainder of his career, marking him as the radical governor who took kids away from parents because they didn’t trust their eight-year-old’s conclusions based on confusion. And whenever a child becomes an adult who goes public with regrets of being allowed to transition, Newsom would get the blame.

The only reason bills like AB 957 exist is because every Democrat lawmaker — and a growing number of RINOs — fall into one of two categories. They either pander in every way possible to the trans-supremacy cult or they go along with the agenda to keep from being targeted. In other words, they’re either brainwashed or terrified. Or both.

For Newsom to quietly but unavoidably declare war against the cult means he’s willing to risk the repercussions rather than pull his name from the presidential hat. It also tells us that he’s likely looking at 2024; someone as egotistical as Newsom would probably believe he could overcome fallout from signing the bill with a four-year gap.

He’s running. If he wasn’t, he would have signed the bill and further endeared himself to the trans-supremacy cult. But running afoul of them today is less important to him than ending his presidential aspirations forever.

What do you think? Sound off on my Substack.

The post Gruesome Newsom VETOES Parent Trans-Affirming Bill . . . Which Means He’s Running for President appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...