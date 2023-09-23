The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Maternal Death Rates Have Soared 50% in US Since COVID Depop Shot Rollout (Video)

September 23, 2023   |   Tags: ,
This is all the result of something that came long before Trump, Fauci, Birx and Biden.  The importation of Nazis into the US in Operation Paperclip under the direction of George W. Bush’s grandfather, Prescot Bush, gave rise to all of this and it has been documented as to what our government and corporations are …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x