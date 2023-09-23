NYC: Staten Islanders Arrested After Peacefully Protesting Buses Carrying Illegal Migrants Being Moved to Residential School
September 23, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosLaw abiding Americans exercising their first amendment rights were arrested. Let’s be clear here, illegal aliens who entered this country illegally are criminals – all unvetted, many with criminal backgrounds but were not arrested. The time for revolution is now. #IStandwithStatenIsland On Sept. 19, Staten Island protesters were arrested at a demonstration against a senior …
