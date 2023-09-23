The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The IRS is Letting Lawless Nonprofits Buy 6 out of Maine’s 7 Daily Papers

Megadonors monopolize Maine’s media with IRS complicity. In a declining media environment, the sale of 22 newspapers in Maine should not have been big news. What made it interesting was that the buyer of the state’s largest media group wasn’t a hedge fund, it was a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded by George Soros’ Open Society, Pierre …


