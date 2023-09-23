WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 61)

President Joe Biden survived another week, but not without suffering a series of flubs and miscues. He almost knocked over the Brazilian flag during a conference at the United Nations. He fought a sad and ultimately losing battle against an audio contraption designed to facilitate language translation. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 61) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



