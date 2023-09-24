China-Arab States Expo Boosts Bilateral Engagement with $23.4 Billion in Deals; U.S. A No Show

September 24, 2023

The recently concluded trade fair aimed at strengthening the relationship between China and the Arab world concluded on Sunday. According to state media, companies participating in the fair signed agreements worth a combined total of 171 billion yuan (US$23.4 billion) across various sectors including trade, agriculture, energy, green transition, and medical care.



