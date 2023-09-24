Communism Is Here: Russian History Warns Us to Act!

There is no time to waste. Our time left to act is fleeting. We need to look to History to ask, “How did the Russian Empire fall to the Communists in 1917?”

The Answer: Quickly

Communists took over when they recognized opportunity. And it took very few Communists to accomplish the coup and kill the Tsar and his family. Here are the circumstances that made Russia ripe for takeover:

WEAK LEADERSHIP: Tsar Nicholas II was a very weak leader, ill-equipped to lead his military, and out of touch with the Russian people. He’d suffered an unexpected and humiliating defeat in the Russo-Japanese War in 1905, severely downgrading Russia’s standing in the world. Military morale plummeted further with the huge loss of life that resulted from Nicholas II’s attempt to run his military during World War I (1914-1917 for Russia).

BAD ECONOMY: The Russian economy suffered under the weight of these two wars and the loss of life.

COMMUNIST AGITATION: Marxist students and labor unions agitated at every possible opportunity against the status quo. Marxism calls for change. Marxists never tell you their change always involves collapsing all existing governmental and societal power structures and any sign of previous history. They intend to destroy everything to “build it back better”, but rebuilding never happens. Russians were eager for new ideas and change. The Marxist students’ promise of utopia gained a foothold.

JUDICIAL INEQUALITY: Marxists also played upon internal strife that existed because the judicial system favored Russians and Russian Orthodox believers over other ethnic and religious minorities. Russia stretched from Europe across the Asian continent, making it perhaps the most ethnically diverse country in the world. Inequality in judicial matters was felt by these ethnic and religious minorities.

Nicholas II was too slow to recognize the truth in time to correct his country’s course, so he renounced his throne, intending to transfer the monarchy to his brother, Michael. He bungled that too, because Michael had no interest in becoming Tsar. Instead, Prince Lvov formed a provisional government. That government eventually collapsed too. What started late February with Nicholas II’s abdication (February Revolution) ended in October ( Bolshevik Revolution). Communists were soon fully in power and a purge of any dissenters soon started and continued until 1991. The exiled Tsar and his entire family were assassinated on July 17th, 1918, to ensure Communists retained power.

Now let’s look at the United States.

WEAK LEADERSHIP: We have weak leadership in Washington, D.C., we had a disastrous withdrawal from a lengthy, expensive war in Afghanistan that underscored the weakness of our present leadership. Our government just released frozen assets to Iran in exchange for hostages and is pouring billions of dollars into a war in Ukraine. China flew a spy balloon across our entire country before our leaders finally dealt with it, likely after its mission was completed. China has troops in our hemisphere and a growing navy. Canada is weak and an ally of China. Mexico can’t stop the flow of illegal immigration from every part of the globe through its border into the U.S., and our leader is doing nothing to halt that flood of people.

BAD ECONOMY: Like Russia in 1917, our economy is weak. The costs of the war in Ukraine, illegal immigration, and various economic policies have our economy at a historic low point with crushing national debt.

COMMUNIST AGITATION: Our college campuses have been infiltrated by Marxist professors and many campuses host a Confucius Institute funded by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to promote Mao’s version of Marxism (Communism) to students and faculty while planting the CCP close enough to spy on all university research projects. Communist student groups under various names (including Antifa) agitate for Communism. They advocate Critical Race Theory, push for Gender Ideology, and work to implement a Social Credit Score and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives designed to control people’s behavior and ensure they follow Communist policies. Students then graduate to flood corporations and labor unions with these same ideas to agitate at work.

JUDICIAL UNREST: Our judicial system arbitrarily enforces the laws of our country, ignores our Constitution, and has been weaponized to attack political opponents. Democrats aim to “build back better” and pack the Supreme Court.

CONCLUSION: The U.S. looks alarmingly similar to 1917 Russia. We’re steeping in Communism right now. It’s not coming; it’s here! And it’s all downhill from here if we all don’t act right now to push back.

How do we push back and what can we do?

It starts with staunchly supporting TRUTH. Do not participate in lies. Do not politely go along with a lie. Jews politely bought lies in Germany. When the Nazi Party (officially called the National Socialist German Workers Party, a Marxist political party) told them they would protect them from attacks in their homes (attacks the Nazis caused – manufacturing a problem so they could offer a solution – a Marxist tactic.), Jews agreed to leave their homes to live in a ghetto. The Nazis then made sure Germans attacked the Jews in the ghettos, then told the Jews they could only protect them if they got on a train to a special place the Nazis set up for them where they could freely practice their religion. That special place turned out to be concentration camps. LIES got the Jews to cooperate at each step. Even the Jewish star sewn on their clothing helped identify and isolate them. Teaching in the German schools at the time taught students that Jews were inferior and the root of all that was wrong with Germany. Many Jews, despite knowing this was happening, said, “Nothing will happen to us, What would they possibly do to us?”

Here’s a lie we need to reject: “A Communist takeover will never happen here in the U.S.” It already has.

You were forced to mask during Covid. You were told, “Don’t go to work for 2 weeks to flatten the curve.” You were told you had to get vaccinated and carry a vaccine passport. You were told the vaccine worked and once taken you would not get Covid. You were told you’d only need one shot. You were told if you didn’t get it, you were the scourge of society not worthy of participating in anything, worthy of dismissal from your job, and the culprit in any deaths that may occur in the future. A lot of people lied to you. They all made a lot of money and gained a lot of power in the process.

Now you are being told that if your speech is not as prescribed, if you use the wrong pronouns if you raise objections to boys using girls’ restrooms and locker rooms and calling themselves girls to win in sports, then you are a horrible person. Like Hitler used the schools to teach hatred, your children are being taught gender fluidity and transgenderism are normal and they are bigots not to accept it.

No, you are a free person who can recognize Truth. A boy is a boy. A girl is a girl. Remove the propaganda in the schools designed to teach confusion by instructing kids that gender is fluid. Reject the lie faculty and the medical profession tell parents: that their confused child will commit suicide if mutilation surgery is not performed to reassign gender. Any boy claiming to be a girl to dominate girls’ sports may quickly be snapped out of make-believe land with a swift kick to the testicles. It’s abuse to participate in his lie – abuse of our girls. He’s being taught to lie and cheat, plain and simple. We don’t have to participate in his lie and harm girls in the process. Address his lie as any adult should. And address the adults aiding his lying by removing them from contact with our children.

Watch your universities. They are hotbeds of Communist indoctrination. If you pay tuition, fight them on lack of free speech and attacks on students who do not buy the Communist party line. If your campus has a Confucius Institute, get it removed – it’s Communism hiding behind the lie of “spreading culture”. (Mao purposely eliminated Chinese culture during his Cultural Revolution, a process of destroying statues, architecture, books, and art to erase the past.) Address university funding with legislators by writing to them or visiting them in person to file a complaint and halt funding. If a university is privately supported, approach its donors and address the concern of Communist infiltration with a request to stop donations if infiltration continues.

Likewise, write letters to corporations that support lies and advocate Social Credit Scores and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, and remind them that you vote with your dollars. These policies have admirable sounding names but are really Communist tools to control and divide a population and punish dissenters. Such policies lead to mass extermination or imprisonment of dissenters, something experienced in every country taken over by Communists. Every company should shudder knowing it may become the next Bud Light. We should all recognize that divided we fall, but together we can push back with overwhelming force against this invasion just as Americans did with Bud Light. Look for the “made in” label on products and stop buying Chinese products – it supports the Chinese Communist Party.

Communists take a country down from within. They are well on their way to collapsing the U.S. We can push back if we do it immediately and with full conviction that we must stand for Truth, or lose all freedom. If you question the urgency of my message, consider the attempts underway to silence James O’Keefe’s and President Trump’s First Amendment rights, and look at the January 6th political prisoners still held in a Washington, D.C. prison. May God bless our country and protect us from the erosion of our God-given freedoms.

