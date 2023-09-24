The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Foreign Minister Alleges Direct Confrontation: Is Ukraine the Battleground in a US-Russia War?

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, there is a direct confrontation between the United States, its allies, and Moscow. Lavrov believes Ukraine is being used as a tool in this conflict, suggesting the U.S. and its allies are at war with Russia. Lavrov criticized Western nations for providing material assistance to Ukraine, which he sees as aggression towards Russia.


