Jack Smith and Joe Biden Both Will Be Impacted by MTG’s Latest Plan – It Would Sever the Most Powerful Connection Between the Two

September 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

These days, the Department of Justice’s “special counsels” seem more like special police who would also like to be special judges, juries and executioners. To be considered by Justice Czar […] The post Jack Smith and Joe Biden Both Will Be Impacted by MTG's Latest Plan - It Would Sever the Most Powerful Connection Between the Two appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...