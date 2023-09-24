Zelenskyy Asks Spirit Cooker Marina Abramovic To Be Ambassador For Ukraine, Help 'Rebuild Schools'

Authored by Chris Menahan via Information Liberation (emphasis ours),

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is recruiting spirit cooker Marina Abramovic to serve as an ambassador for Ukraine and help "rebuild schools."

From The Telegraph, "Zelensky asks Marina Abramovic to be ambassador for Ukraine":

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Marina Abramovic, the performance artist, to be an ambassador for Ukraine.



‌Ms Abramovic, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion, said the Ukrainian president had asked for her help in rebuilding schools.



[...] ‌"I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such."



‌She added: "I have also been invited to be a board member of the Babyn Yar organisation to continue to protect the memorial."



‌The Holocaust memorial centre to Jews murdered by Nazis in Ukraine was damaged by Russian missile attacks in March last year.

The "bombing" of the Babyn Yar memorial was confirmed to be a lie last year.

‌Ms Abramovic installed her work Crystal Wall of Crying at the memorial centre in Kyiv four months before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.



‌The wall, 40 metres long and three metres high, is made of coal and has large quartz crystals sticking out of it. Visitors can touch the installation, which mirrors the western wall in Jerusalem.

Zelensky said last year his goal is to turn Ukraine into a "Greater Israel."

Zelensky has asked Marina Abramovic to be the “ambassador of Ukraine” which is an interesting choice to say the least.



Here’s Marina Abramovic posing with Jacob Rothschild in-front of the painting, “Satan summoning his legions” (1796) by Sir Thomas Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/IIa9RAS1vu — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) September 23, 2023

In Dec 2022, Zelensky made a deal with BlackRock's Larry Fink to help "rebuild" Ukraine after the war and just last week the Biden regime announced Penny Pritzker would become their Special Representative for "rebuilding" Ukraine.

The billionaire heiress Biden appointed to empower US banks to profiteer off Ukraine's "re-building" is Penny Pritzker: sister of the Illinois Governor, Obama's key mega-donor, with a history of labor abuse and shady S&L's that required govt bailouts:



So perfect for this job.👍 pic.twitter.com/5s0LixJici — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2023

.@POTUS has appointed Penny Pritzker as the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery. She will work with Ukraine’s government, international partners, and the private sector to accelerate Ukraine's economic transformation. pic.twitter.com/uhTC8jgeZL — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Abramovic's pals, the Clintons, are also salivating over helping to 'rebuild' Ukraine.