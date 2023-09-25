Biden Administration Knew Border Surge Was Coming, Internal Documents Show—And Did Nothing

September 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Department of Homeland Security was aware that a large population of migrants was preparing to cross the southern border months before a near-record number surged into the country this month, internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show—but appears to have taken no action to forestall an influx that has overwhelmed local officials across the United States. The post Biden Administration Knew Border Surge Was Coming, Internal Documents Show—And Did Nothing appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



