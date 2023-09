DeSantis and Newsom Agree to Prime-Time Showdown on Fox News

September 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A date has been set for the much-anticipated debate between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. After more than a year of back-and-forth and cross-country […] The post DeSantis and Newsom Agree to Prime-Time Showdown on Fox News appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...