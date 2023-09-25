Southern Border Hit With 'Single Highest Daily' Migrant Encounters As Chaos Worsens

President Biden's disastrous open southern border policies have sparked the worst border crisis in American history. The chaos continued this past weekend as the situation worsened by the hour.

On Monday morning, FOX News correspondent Griff Jenkins posted on X that US Customs and Border Protection sources revealed "approximately 11,000 migrant encounters at the SW border in the last 24 hours."

Jenkins said the CBP source pointed out this is the "single highest day in recent memory."

He added in Eagle Pass, Texas, alone, the epicenter of the latest surge in illegal crossings, "there were more than 4000 from Fri-Sun/weekend."

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX News.. There were approximately 11,000 migrant encounters at the SW border in the last 24 hours marking the “single highest day in recent memory.”



In Eagle Pass alone, there were more than 4000 from Fri-Sun/weekend @FoxNews — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 25, 2023

Biden's reckless open border policies have led to a surge in human trafficking, an exponential rise in drug overdose deaths nationwide, warnings from cities about financial stress due to the migrant crisis, and the proliferation of criminal organized migrant gangs undermining US laws.

This is unacceptable.

*GRAPHIC WARNING* These images show a BP Agent in the RGV assaulted by a smuggler moving migrants. Took 3 agents to get him down. The cartel marked him a “rat” hence the “RATA” tattooed on his forehead. BPAs are increasingly facing assaults and violent smugglers @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/GTPyMUaMZI — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 25, 2023

The facts are clear: President Biden has gone against the will of the majority by enforcing unpopular, disastrous border policies embraced by a fringe minority of elites that have caused nothing but chaos for the country and quickly spread across major metro areas.

Around noon, Fox News White House correspondent Edward Lawrence posted on X, "Defense Department plans to send 800 US Troops to the southern border. 400 will be replacing troops ending their mission there. The exact location of the troops has not been announced."

FOX News has learned that the Defense Department plans to send 800 U.S. Troops to the southern border. 400 will be replacing troops ending their mission there. The exact location of the troops has not been announced. #Border #IllegalMigration — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) September 25, 2023

The Biden administration could care less that the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll showed 62% of Americans disapproval of their efforts on the border. It appears the administration is more concerned about flooding metro areas with migrants ahead of the presidential election cycle. Why?