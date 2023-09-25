The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Unprecedented’: California Health Workers Face Fine or Imprisonment for Going Maskless

September 25, 2023   |   Tags:

Some of California’s most populous counties have made seasonal mask mandates the new normal for health care workers, a move that critics say is an overreach unsupported by science. The post ‘Unprecedented’: California Health Workers Face Fine or Imprisonment for Going Maskless appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x