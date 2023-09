WATCH: Canadian Parliament’s Standing Ovation for Nazi SS Veteran Leads Liberal Leader To Apologize

September 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The speaker of Canada's House of Commons on Sunday apologized for praising an individual at a parliamentary meeting who served in a Nazi unit during World War II. The post WATCH: Canadian Parliament’s Standing Ovation for Nazi SS Veteran Leads Liberal Leader To Apologize appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...