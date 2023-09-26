After 12 Minutes on the Picket Line, Biden Jets Off to Fundraiser With ‘Abolish Policing’ Billionaires

September 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

After spending 12 minutes on a picket line with auto workers in Detroit, "Union Joe" Biden is heading to a fundraiser at the California home of a billionaire couple that funds the movement to "abolish policing." The post After 12 Minutes on the Picket Line, Biden Jets Off to Fundraiser With ‘Abolish Policing’ Billionaires appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...