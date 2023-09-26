The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Suspended Iran Envoy Employed at Least Three Members of Iranian Influence Network: Report

September 26, 2023

At least three advisers to disgraced Biden administration Iran envoy Robert Malley were part of an Iranian Foreign Ministry plot to influence U.S. policy, according to a Tuesday Semafor report based on leaked foreign ministry emails. The post Biden's Suspended Iran Envoy Employed at Least Three Members of Iranian Influence Network: Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


