Brickbat: He Doth Protest Too Much

Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after being found guilty of criminal mischief for giving a speech to the trucker convoy that protested that nation's COVID-19 restrictions in 2022. The judge gave Pawlowski credit for the 78 days he was detained before the trial, so the pastor will serve no additional time. The government had asked for a sentence of eight to 10 months. The judge found Pawlowski played no role in planning the protest and his speech did not play a major role in the protest.

