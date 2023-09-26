California Legal Course Urges Custody Attorneys To Push Puberty Blockers for Kids

September 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Custody attorneys for gender-confused adolescents should push parents into accepting puberty blockers because their children can't function properly without them, according to a continuing legal education course sponsored by a California bar association. The post California Legal Course Urges Custody Attorneys To Push Puberty Blockers for Kids appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...