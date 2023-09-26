The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How the Biden Administration Is Using the ‘Climate Crisis’ To Make Housing Even More Expensive

September 26, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to push states and cities to adopt climate-focused building codes, a move that experts say will raise sky-high housing prices even further. The post How the Biden Administration Is Using the 'Climate Crisis' To Make Housing Even More Expensive appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


