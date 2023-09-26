Just 6 Percent of New S&P Jobs Went to White Applicants in The Wake of George Floyd, Analysis Shows

September 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Only 6 percent of new S&P 100 jobs went to white applicants in the year after George Floyd’s death, according to an analysis by Bloomberg News, a testament to the pervasiveness of legally tenuous diversity programs throughout corporate America. The post Just 6 Percent of New S&P Jobs Went to White Applicants in The Wake of George Floyd, Analysis Shows appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...