Leftists In Canadian Parliament Seek to Erase Embarrassing Nazi Incident From The Record

In George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984, he describes a bleak and insidious future in which tyranny is absolute in every sense. It is not just authoritarianism at the barrel of a gun - It is far more sophisticated in that it seeks to control public perception through manipulation rather than simple fear. When the truth becomes relative and the record of what was can no longer be trusted, the ability of a population to find moral and rational footing disappears. The compass of culture is lost because nothing can be learned from the past, and all that is left is the ever changing proclamations of the establishment.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” - 1984

Canada is fast becoming the kind of society that Orwell warned about, along with many other nations under the explicit influence of the political left and globalist institutions. One of the most prominent examples of this is the handling of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has been so obscured in propaganda among government and legacy media sources it is nearly impossible to sort out truth from fiction.

In particular, the numerous unsettling associations between the Ukraine government and neo-nazi organizations within the ranks of the military have been heavily redacted from mainstream discussion. Back in 2014, these associations were criticized by the western media. Today, they are ignored, and anyone who points them out is attacked as a "conspiracy theorist." Why? Because the establishment wants public support for Ukraine regardless of the circumstances, even though Ukraine has little or nothing to do with the interests of the western public.

The irony is, of course, dripping. The political left has long used the accusation of "fascism" to attack conservatives and anyone else who has dared to stand in their way. But for the past year, they have in fact been actively supporting actual Nazis in Ukraine (and there are multiple groups beyond the Azov battalions), demanding more arms and billions of dollars be sent each month. Leftists and Neo-cons have dismissed these groups as nothing more than a tiny fragment of the wider Ukrainian effort, but then, they shot themselves in the foot...

The Canadian House of Commons, with Speaker Anthony Rota and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, gave two standing ovations for a guest of Vladimir Zelensky, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who was presented as a "war hero" who fought against Soviet invasion. The problem is that he did this as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented,” according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

How Hunka made it past the vetting process and into the House of Commons is a mystery. Some have suggested that it was pure stupidity on the part of the Canadian government; others have asserted that they knew exactly who he was and believed the public would not become wise to his background. Much like the "Ghost of Kiev", nothing out of Ukraine can ever be taken at face value.

When Justin Trudeau finally spoke on the incident, he called it "deeply embarrassing", but then deflected questions with more accusations against Russia:

"I think it's going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine, as we did last week, with announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia's illegal war against it..."

There was no Russia propaganda involved in the Hunka blunder, that was all Canada's doing.

Now, instead of admitting to the underlying problem of Nazi influences in Ukraine and honoring an open discussion about the purpose of the proxy war, leftists within Canada's Parliament are instead seeking to erase all official records of the incident including video records and the original text of Speaker Rota's comments.

The Liberals try to wipe Parliament honouring a Nazi from official House records.



Conservatives oppose the motion: "Those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it," says MP Marty Morantz.https://t.co/Vhj0vAGxHm pic.twitter.com/nBsrKfukgD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

In other words, leftists want to use the classic Stalinist method of memory-holing historic information that does not work in their favor. This move was ultimately blocked by house conservatives, but it shows one thing clearly - That the political left has no qualms over historic manipulation at the governmental level. We have seen this behavior among activists, and hints of it within the halls of various national oligarchies, but now the demands are becoming bold and brazen. Yaroslav Hunka was happily mingling with Canada's leaders just a few days ago, and they are already trying to wipe the incident from the books.