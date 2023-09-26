MAGA Podcaster and Twitter Star “Catturd” Swatted During Broadcast

Online anonymity is an important right that has been hotly debated in recent years. The case for preventing people from being “doxxed” was further reiterated yesterday when popular podcaster and Twitter star “Catturd” was swatted in the middle of his show.

So, I was just swatted during my podcast. The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – "I've stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself." This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is. I'm okay,… — Catturd (@catturd2) September 25, 2023

Thankfully nobody was hurt, but as we’ve learned in the past getting swatted can have deadly results. And that seems to be the point of going after Catturd, who was a favorite of President Trump’s when he was still active on Twitter.

According to Luis Cornelio from Headline USA:

Catturd, a popular anonymous internet personality known for his humorous jabs at left-wing politics, faced a harrowing swatting incident while live-streaming his podcast, In the Litter Box with Jewels and Catturd. This alarming event followed the doxxing of his identity by unhinged left-wing critics, marking yet another apparent attempt to silence conservative voices. In his own words, Catturd described the chilling episode to his over 2 million followers on Monday. “I was just swatted during my podcast,” the man behind the account said. “The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – ‘I’ve stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself.’” The account bluntly blamed his doxxing for the dangerous swatting. “This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets,” he said. “You can imagine how dangerous this is. I’m okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic.” Catturd had been a target of doxing in the past months, with several accounts sharing his name and alleged residency. However, despite the shock, he reassured his followers he will remain active on social media. “Thanks for your concern. I’ll continue to talk truth to power,” the person continued. “I won’t stop. Love you all.”

Personalities on both sides of the political aisle have called for the end of online anonymity. Dr. Jordan Peterson has notably been an opponent of it, claiming that people should not be allowed to rant or make threats while remaining anonymous. He should tell that to Catturd.

