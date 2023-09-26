The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Operation Don’t Let Biden Fall: White House Admits Strategy To Keep President Upright Until Election

September 26, 2023

President Joe Biden's staff is urgently working to prevent him from taking a disastrous fall before the 2024 election, the White House confirmed to Axios. The strategy involves Biden working with a physical therapist to improve his balance, wearing tennis shoes more often to avoid slipping, and using the short stairs on Air Force One, […] The post Operation Don’t Let Biden Fall: White House Admits Strategy To Keep President Upright Until Election appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


