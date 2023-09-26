The Democratic Party’s Agenda: Ideology, Power, and Finances – Who Do They Really Serve?

September 26, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic Party's level of interest in America as a nation has diminished. The Democratic party, along with their more extreme and aggressive supporters, known as their radical and violent base, as well as their wealthy left-leaning individuals, share three primary objectives. These objectives revolve around advancing their ideological beliefs, gaining political power, and accumulating financial resources. It is important to note that these goals are focused on the interests of their party rather than the collective interests of the entire nation.



Read More...