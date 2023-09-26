The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tyrants Honor 3rd Reich Nazi With Standing Ovation (Video)

September 26, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Tyrants Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky honored a third Reich Nazi with a standing ovation. The Canadian Prime Minister along with Ukraine’s President, who commands a battalion of neo-Nazis – honored an actual World War II Nazi with a standing ovation on Friday. Yaroslav Hunka, 98, fought in a Third Reich military formation accused of …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x