After Perfecting Plan to Avoid Falling UP the Stairs, Joe Biden Nearly Tumbles DOWN the Stairs
September 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosOld Joe Biden is neither physically nor mentally fit to be the president of the United States, and one of the clearest indications of this is the fact that the stairs into Air Force One have repeatedly defeated him. The alleged Commander-In-Chief has more than once taken comic pratfalls as he has tried to board …
