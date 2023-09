BEASTMODE: Nikki Haley to Vivek: ‘Every Time I Hear You, I Feel A Little Bit Dumber’

September 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley snapped at fellow 2024 challenger Vivek Ramaswamy for his prolific use of Chinese spyware app TikTok, telling him during Tuesday evening's second GOP debate that she feels "a little bit dumber" when he speaks. The post BEASTMODE: Nikki Haley to Vivek: 'Every Time I Hear You, I Feel A Little Bit Dumber' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...