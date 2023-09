BEASTMODE: Pence Says He’s ‘Been Sleeping With a Teacher For 38 Years’

September 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former vice president and 2024 presidential candidate Mike Pence was hot for teacher during Wednesday evening's second GOP debate, boasting that he's "been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years." The post BEASTMODE: Pence Says He's 'Been Sleeping With a Teacher For 38 Years' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...