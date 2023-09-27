The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Conservative Group Applies Pressure To ASU Over Illegal DEI Trainings, ‘Just the tip of the Iceberg’

September 27, 2023   |   Tags:
A recent report from the Goldwater Institute indicates DEI trainings at Arizona State University violate state law.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Conservative Group Applies Pressure To ASU Over Illegal DEI Trainings, ‘Just the tip of the Iceberg’

September 27, 2023   |   Tags:
A recent report from the Goldwater Institute indicates DEI trainings at Arizona State University violate state law.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x