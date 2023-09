Dem Senator Bob Menendez Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charges

September 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, as calls for his resignation from his fellow Democrats escalated. The post Dem Senator Bob Menendez Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Charges appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...