GOP Debate Recap This Thursday With Josh Barro

Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding polling lead over his GOP presidential primary rivals. Will a second debate make a dent? What will the candidates put on offer, if anything, for libertarian voters?

Reason's Liz Wolfe and Zach Weissmueller will react to highlights and lowlights from the debate being held Wednesday night in California with special guest Josh Barro, journalist and creator of the Very Serious podcast and newsletter on Substack. An equal-opportunity offender, he's called Vivek Ramaswamy "that guy in your discussion section who adores the sound of his own voice," implored Ron DeSantis to "be smarter," and dismissed Gavin Newsom as someone who is "gross and embarrassing and will never be president."

Join us live on Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern on Facebook or on Reason's YouTube channel.

