Over 200 Dems Side with GOP Against Biden’s Crackdown on Hunting and Archery

September 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The radical progressives don’t just want your guns. They want your bows and arrows. If they get their way, they’ll end up creating an environmental catastrophe and, along the way, […] The post Over 200 Dems Side with GOP Against Biden's Crackdown on Hunting and Archery appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...