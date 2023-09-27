Paul Ryan’s Concerns: Republican Party’s Fate, Potential Shutdown, and Frustration with Trump’s Followers

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has expressed concerns about the Republican party's chances in the upcoming presidential election. If Donald Trump becomes the nominee, Ryan believes the party may face defeat and anticipates a government shutdown by Trump's hard-right followers. Ryan is frustrated with Trump's congressional supporters for their disinterest in effective governance or solutions to avoid a shutdown.



