Screens Negatively Impacting Kids' Brains, Fueling ADHD Epidemic: Experts

Authored by Vance Voetberg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A mental health storm is brewing among America's youth, with attention disorders reaching crisis levels. But a growing chorus of experts says part of the solution could be simple: Limit screen time.

New research links excessive technology use to rising attention-deficit and hyperactivity disorder rates. Logging off may offer refuge from the gathering clouds of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

A teenage child looks at the screen of a mobile phone in London on Jan. 17, 2023. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Screen: 'Main Culprit' Behind ADHD “The developing mind is designed to attach to the most relevant stimuli,” Roger McFillin, a clinical psychologist board-certified in behavioral and cognitive psychology, told The Epoch Times.

Screens overly stimulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, important for mental health, he added, noting that dysregulation of these pathways can lead to disorders like ADHD and developmental delays.

In a brand-new 2023 study, researchers launched one of the most comprehensive investigations into the effect of screen time on young children. The study included over 7,000 children aged between 2 and 4. The authors noted that the results suggest a dose-response association between longer screen time at age 1 and developmental delays in communication and problem-solving at ages 2 and 4. This illustrates the delayed ramifications of screens' effect on children's development.

Screen time is "the main culprit" behind the skyrocketing rates of ADHD, according to Dr. Victoria Dunckley, a child psychiatrist and expert on the effects of screen time on children's nervous systems.

A 2019 study published in Trends in Neuroscience and Education tested the hypothesis that screen time shortened young children’s attention spans. Researchers separated 30 preschool-aged kids into two groups: One group watched stories unfold on a screen, while the other had the same stories read aloud.

After six weeks, electroencephalogram (EEG) scans showed screen-exposed kids had brain patterns similar to those with ADHD.

In a study published in Pediatrics, researchers found that early screen exposure resulted in attention problems down the road. The study included 1,278 children aged 1 and 1,345 children aged 3. Following the kids over six years, researchers observed that 10 percent had attentional problems at age 7. Hours of television viewed per day at ages 1 and 3 were associated with attentional problems at 7 years old.