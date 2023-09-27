‘There Certainly Has Been a Cover-Up’: Rep. James Comer Previews First Bribery Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

(Daily Caller)—Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky accused some media outlets of pushing a “false narrative” and that a “cover-up” regarding Hunter Biden has taken place as he previewed upcoming impeachment inquiry hearings Tuesday.

The House Oversight Committee, which Comer chairs, announced Monday who would serve as witnesses for Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearing. “First of all we want to explain exactly what an impeachment inquiry is and secondly we want to go over all the evidence that we’ve accumulated thus far,” Comer told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

“Remember, Larry, our friends in the mainstream media are trying to create a false narrative there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden and that’s simply not the case,” Comer continued. “In the beginning they were saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing by anybody, but I think that ship’s sailed and the media’s accepted the president’s son committed many crimes, many serious crimes, but this investigation isn’t about the president’s son. This is about Joe Biden and that is what we hope to get across to the American people on Thursday.”

“Not only are we investigating the crime we’re investigating the cover-up and with respect to what the IRS whistleblowers, the two initial ones that testified, I believe them,” Comer added later. “Their stories never changed, but Weiss’s story changed many times about Merrick Garland’s level of involvement. Now we have two more IRS whistleblowers have come forward to, to verify what the initial two whistleblowers testified, and tomorrow the Ways and Means Committee will release more evidence that the whistleblowers dropped off to the Ways and Means Committee. We’ll talk about that in our hearing on Friday. There certainly has been a cover-up. It is not just David Weiss, with his investigation of the Biden family. It is with the National Archives, it is with the FBI. We found the 1023 form that alleged Joe Biden took a bribe.”

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley released the FD-1023 form containing allegations that the Bidens received millions of dollars in bribes obtained from a whistleblower on July 20. The FD-1023 form, which recounted what a “confidential human source”(CHS) told the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in June 2020, says that a top Burisma executive felt he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens.

“We have some interesting transactions that will be coming public soon hopefully very soon, but at the end of the day we already have mountains of evidence and the thing that the media is going to regret is all the reporting and all of the fake narratives that they have tried to create that there is no evidence,” Comer said. “There is overwhelming evidence, there is overwhelming evidence and we’ll continue to get more evidence despite the fact we’re being obstructed by the Department of Justice, by Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s very expensive legal team. What I’ve said all along, this is like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. They left evidence everywhere along the way and we’re just trying to put it together to present it to the American people.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

