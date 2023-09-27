Trump Rages At "Deranged" NY Judge's 'Corporate Death Penalty' Decision

Nazis applauded by Canada's Parliament; Chinese money sent to Joe Biden's address; CIA busted using Fauci as a COVID patsy; border crisis at max dissonance; Biden's ratings at record lows; West losing focus on Ukraine war...

If ever a 'distraction' was needed it was now... and the playbook says 'Get Trump'.

Right on cue, in a stunning decision on Tuesday, a New York State judge found - with no trial or jury - that Donald Trump, his family, and his business, theTrump Organization, was liable for fraud, and ordered what experts in New York financial crimes say amounts to the dissolution of his company.

In a 35-page ruling, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron (D) revoked the New York “business certificates” belonging to the Trump Organization and any other New York-based business run by Trump or his family – while ordering that an independent third party will be tasked with “managing the dissolution of the cancelled LLCs.”

"It's a staggering judgement," said John Moscow, a former financial crimes prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office. "It means you are no longer a company, and the judge is appointing someone to take over the assets and distribute them as the court sees fit." "It's comparable to once a person dies. A dead person can't sell property. Only the executor of the estate can do that – or in this case, the receiver."

Experts are calling it the "corporate death penalty."

As Sundance at TheConservativeTreehouse.com put it:

"All the banks and lenders did their own due diligence on the financing. All operational loans and business loans were paid back. There were no defaults or banking interests adversely impacted. There are no victims of what the State calls “fraud,” yet the judge is ruling the Trump organization must dissolve all business interests in the state and exit within 10 days."

As you might expect, President Trump was enraged, blasting “The widespread, radical attack against me, my family and my supporters have now devolved to new, un-American depths,” calling Engoron “deranged” and James a “completely biased and corrupt ‘prosecutor.’”

“We are rapidly becoming a communist country, and my civil rights have been taken away from me,” he continued. “This is Democrat political lawfare and a witch hunt at a level never seen before.”

Trump plans to appeal the decision, his attorneys said.

“Today’s outrageous decision is completely disconnected from the facts and governing law,” Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement. “President Trump and his family will seek all available appellate remedies to rectify this miscarriage of justice.”

Eric and Don Jr. Trump took to X to slam the Judge's valuation of his father's Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump claims is over a billion dollars, but Engoron ruled is worth between $18 million and $27.6 million - which is absurd when you look at the surrounding property values.

In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate “$18 Million dollars”… Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable… pic.twitter.com/b0U6J5ykWJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

The real estate circles in Florida are laughing at this foolishness. https://t.co/c8AEZlsa48 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

These homes are about 1/30 the size of Mar-a-Lago, not on the beach (let alone the beach and intercostal), don’t span from once side of the Palm Beach Island to the other… it is a travesty of justice and an embarrassment to the court. pic.twitter.com/d59nEsTtwo — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2023

JUST IN - A New York judge ruled that Trump inflated his property values, including Mar-a-Lago, which the judge determined was worth $18-$27 million from 2011 to 2021.



To put this into perspective, neighboring homes on 0.28-0.89 acres are listed for $18-40 million.



Mar-a-Lago,… pic.twitter.com/cpqICdAynf — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 27, 2023

Distraction, mission accomplished?