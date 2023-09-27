The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Sanctions Iranian Network That Supplies Drones for Russia

The United States on Wednesday placed sanctions on entities and people based in China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran for aiding the Iranian attack drone program, which Washington accuses of supplying such weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. The post US Sanctions Iranian Network That Supplies Drones for Russia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


