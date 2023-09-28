The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Arizona Governor Temporarily Steps Down, Leaving Republican Official to Fill the Void

September 28, 2023   |   Tags:

In the midst of political wrangling over a tactic Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs used to fill top executive branch decisions, a Republican feuding with Hobbs was briefly appointed as […] The post Arizona Governor Temporarily Steps Down, Leaving Republican Official to Fill the Void appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x