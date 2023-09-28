Bhandari: Canadians Have Put Canada On A Path To Inevitable Destruction

Authored by Jayant Bhandari via LewRockwell.com,

Canada: The Great Replacement

Canada’s population grew by more than one million in 2022. This increase was equivalent to 2.7%. Such a rate would double Canada’s population in 26 years.

When I moved to Canada in 2003, its population was 32 million. Today, it is 40 million, an increase of 25%.

Had immigration not occurred, the Canadian population would have fallen, given its fertility rate of 1.47, which itself would have been lower had immigration not occurred. But let us not get into the nitty-gritty when there is an 800-pound gorilla in the room.

For those who don’t have a sense of numbers, more than one out of every four people in Canada arrived after my arrival twenty years back. As it stands today, 26% of Canadians are first-generation immigrants. 18% are second-generation. 32% of children under fifteen in 2021 were second-generation immigrants.

My interest is not to get into statistical nuances but to show that nearly 50% of Canadians are first or second-generation immigrants. And immigration continues to ramp up, most of whom come from the Third World.

Before the early 1970s, most immigrants came from Europe. Today, only 10% of the total immigrants come from Europe.

This matters.

Canada has irrevocably changed in just the two decades since I immigrated. It is said that a frog in a pot that is slowly getting boiled fails to realize that it is getting cooked. But political correctness has meant that Canadians fail to understand what is happening to Canada even when the proverbial pot is heating rapidly.

Last year’s immigrants represented 200 countries of the world, representing 450 different mother tongues. India is by far the most significant source of immigration, accounting for 27% of total immigrants. A distant second is China, with 7%. Third is Afghanistan, with 5.4%. Fourth is Nigeria, with 5%.

Brazil and South Korea have been kicked out of the top ten sources of immigration and replaced by Nigeria and Syria. 38% of immigrants are family sponsorships and refugees.

If these nationalities didn’t shock you, perhaps political correctness has killed your cultural awareness. Indeed, when you stop speaking the truth, you eventually change your thinking. Or maybe you act as if this is nothing material, for you don’t want to be canceled or commit a thought crime.

Western political correctness has metastasized into a puerile understanding of cultures. Even those who can see prefer to make money and maintain their lifestyles, their country houses, the size of their kitchen cabinets, and the schools their kids attend rather than speak up.

Canadians have put Canada on a path to inevitable destruction.

There is no history in human affairs when a society willingly gave itself away to foreigners. There is no history of a society maintaining any values once foreigners overtook it. Indeed, there is no history in human affairs where muti-culturalism and ethnic diversity have not led to massive civil conflicts, but Canadians love romanticizing these anti-values.

Most reading this article haven’t experienced such an increase in immigrants. But your anecdotal experience is not the statistical reality. The composition of people you socialize with does not represent the ethnic proportion of the Canadian population.

Put differently, the new immigrants often get ghettoized in areas you never visit. When you encounter them, your interaction will likely be short and superficial. But they have the same vote as you do. And they have no interest in European values. They are economic migrants without an interest in what provides nutrition to Canadian society. They have, at best, no interest or concept of Western philosophy.

Canada now has massive ghettoes. Visit and soak in the Indian ghettos of Surrey, Brampton, or Richmond to get a sense of proportion and perspective. I mention the Indian ghettos, for I know them better, but you should also visit the Afghani, Syrian, Somalian, etc. ghettoes. If you do, you will realize that Canada is like a train constantly changing its passengers. For most Canadians, the passengers aren’t what they started with.

Recently, Eritrean immigrants fought a pitched battle in Calgary. Khalistan’s posters can now be seen in many places. These don’t leave a lasting impression on native Canadians, but they must.

I provided the statistics, but you must feel, smell, and sense it. You will emotionally realize that Canada is irredeemably on its way to an ethnically non-European majority in a few short years. Should this matter? Of course, it does. None of the 200 countries on the planet is a civilization and has a non-European or non-East Asian majority.

Did I leave India because of its utterly venal and oppressive government? Not really. They are utterly stupid, and bribes take care of everything. But the character of the government is a symptom of the underlying society. It was the Indian society that I ran away from, which has no concept of honor, integrity, moral values, rationality, or interest in anything except the material, which is money and sex.

More precisely, I ran away from Indians.

With time, the institutions the British left behind have been hallowed out in India, and the civilizational constraints that they had imposed have fallen apart. With time, India is bound to become increasingly barbaric and savage. Not because of so much because of the Indian government but because of Indians.

India provides 27% of Canada’s new immigrants.

Most other immigrants come from other Third World hellholes and have similar cultural backgrounds, one rooted in materialism and the absence of civilizational constraints and moral values.

Every Indian city today has at least one high-rise building devoted to housing agencies that help people immigrate to Canada, most offering help creating fake documents or getting admission to colleges structured not for education but for assisting people to stay in Canada long enough to become citizens.

Crazy, isn’t it, that Canada has given itself away to those who faked documents? So much for the much-touted skilled-class immigrants!

Canadians have no choice but to learn about India, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Syria, and other Third World countries. They should all be visiting India and sending their daughters and sons to know about it, for it is what they are bringing in. However, when they send their daughters, they should have male company. They should visit to learn what Europeans of the past understood, the wisdom that political correctness has erased from the Canadian psyche.

A few years back, I went to an Indian event in South Vancouver. As happens in India, nothing worked. There was no coordination. What happened on the stage had nothing to do with the schedule. They played the wrong music. Then, they stopped it and ran around to correct it. Organizers openly argued with each other. They openly talked about how “we” should vote for members of “our Sikh” community in the government. Their swing vote already has a massive influence on the foreign policies of the Liberal and Conservative parties and NDP.

Sometimes, Canadian airports and train stations look indistinguishable from Indian ones, except that you can still get a train ticket without paying a bribe, the ticket-seller treats you respectfully albeit a bit less by each passing day, the trains still operate reasonably well albeit continue to worsen, and you still don’t see cockroaches inside the compartments. But you will get there.

Eventually, trains will collide, killing hundreds; massive forest fires will happen not because of climate change but because of a lack of work ethics, incompetence, and apathy; bridges will fall apart, infrastructure will deteriorate, quality of hygiene will worsen, and nepotism and bribery will become commonplace. But unless you understand this article, you will fail to pinpoint the reason.

You will have to start worrying about female infanticide and female genital mutilation. Caste problems will require you to create legal remedies. Some of these issues are already here, although no official inquiry will blame the cause of accidents on rampant immigration, diversity, inclusivity, and equity.

Hindu-Sikh problems will continue to worsen in Canada, but no one will have the courage to tell them to take their fight to where it belongs: back to India. These idiots will celebrate Indian Independence Day in Canada, utterly forgetful that they got rid of European rule from India and then took all the pains to move to a country ruled by Europeans. But among them, the concept of reason is conspicuous by its absence. They vote on a tribal basis and elect people of their kind, tribe, and religion, setting Canadian institutions’ conversion to what they left behind in motion.

It is a gross mistake to think that people leave their home countries to escape their tyrants. As in North Korea, the real tyrants do not let their people escape. Virtually everyone else is running away from the hellhole they created for themselves. They are part and parcel of the hellhole they left behind. They remake their host country in the image of what they left behind. When you bring them in, you bring the subtle, subliminal ways they will participate in making Canada a hellhole.

Let us delve a bit deeper. Changing culture is not a generation or two-generation process. It is not even a centuries-long process. It is, at best, a millennia-long process. And that is assuming culture is not hardwired.

Civilization is a uniquely Western concept. The Third World, where most Canadian immigrants come from, has no interest in Western values. For them, concepts like honor, honesty, and fairness are alien. They are driven by expediency and the acquisition of resources.

Desperate in their Third World hellhole, it is not the absence of liberty or the rule of law that worries them. They are blind to them. They are only interested in money.

When they arrive, they do not see the existence of Western values. It is only the money-making opportunities that they seek. That is the only thing of value that they see. Given their state of mind, they think that Canada would be a much better place if their religions, rituals, and culture, and indeed tyranny, were to be imposed on Canada.

A senior officer from the Indian government, on an extended visit to the West, told me why he hated the West. He found that the lack of noise and smell made him lonely. His work got done without needing connections, and no one came to prostrate before him. There was no one lining up to meet and greet him. He felt deeply hurt and unrecognized. He didn’t know how to pass his time. He desperately wanted his bank to take longer to do his job and his electricity to stop working so he could use up his time chasing them.

Because they get uprooted from their culture and ecology—which is conducive to their psyche—they learn to despise Canada.

They have no interest in Western values or liberty. They are not running away from tyranny. They like it. They have a visceral hatred for peace and order. I might even add that they find Western values abhorrent.

The more skilled among them, even when they earn million-dollar salaries, vote for the Left. They love the nanny government. Their vote, now inching towards the majority, is increasingly reflected in Canadian politics.

Symbiotic with their absence of values is their failure to have any gratitude they get. Now, put yourself in the shoes of such a person.

They come to the West for nothing else than money. This is irrespective of how much money they make in Canada. They have left the poop smell, the chaos, the noise, and the razzmatazz behind. These things might not be endearing to a native Canadian, but they are the necessary ecology that the immigrant craves. They flourish in them. They left their community, friends, and family to whom they were attached, with their petty tribal quarrels, back stabbings, bitching, and defrauding each other as a necessary part of their existence.

They are unrooted in Canada. They can never get rooted, for they have no interest in Western values or even eyes to see them. They will work towards converting Canada to what they left behind and with a visceral hatred for Canada.

But how do they even convert Canada to what they left behind when there are immigrants from 200 different countries speaking 450 languages, each preferring a different kind of chaos and their type of poop smell, and with active hatred for other immigrant groups?

If you visit Brampton, you might realize that the immigrants there, even after decades of living in Canada, resort to creating poop-smell, noise, and chaos to seek comfort from the existential crisis that Canada otherwise unwittingly imposes on them. This happens even in areas where houses run for millions of dollars.

Given this predicament, assimilation is impossible unless you can trigger a passion among immigrants for Western values. No one has discovered how to activate this.

For a moment, let me go a step further. All my friends from the Third World, who are pro-Western and came to Canada for liberty, took years to feel at home. Simple things like a noise-free car and lack of potholes make them want to puke, for it is disorienting. How could others ever get assimilated?

The situation gets far worse when they live among their very own kind. Eritreans, Ethiopians, Pakistanis, Syrians, Persians, and Afghanis have found their own ghettos, for Canada has enabled enough mass immigration to give each ghetto a critical mass.

Based on faulty, unexamined beliefs, Canada has diluted its population by 100% in just over two generations. Trudeau, not happy with this, is ramping up immigration.

There is another erroneous Canadian belief that assimilation happens with time. It does happen in adopting the low-class hedonistic no-values.

The second-generation immigrants learn to speak English and French and wear Western clothes. But deeper down, contrary to conventional wisdom, the situation worsens. Not that the first generation necessarily had gratitude for the opportunities it got in Canada, but the second generation also finds itself split for the romanticism of the homeland their parents left.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, crime rate increases in the second generation. If you live in Surrey and attend a school dominated by Indians, you must be a part of one of the gangs. That is if you don’t want to be beaten up. In a way, they become more Indian than Indians are in India. The same is true with other immigrants from the Third World.

When you bring people of the Third World, you get the Third World. You convert your society into the Third World.

Alas, even if Canada ended immigration today, it is too late for Canada. It is well on its way to becoming a Third World majority country.

The people of the future will be amused by how, using simplistic, unexamined, faulty myths of multiculturalism and diversity, Canada, which was once a great country, destroyed itself. They will be amused that, afraid of being canceled and to preserve their lifestyles from marauding leftists and wokes, Canadians let their land be ransacked within two generations.