Bob Menendez Tells Dem Colleagues He Won’t Resign

September 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Embattled U.S. senator Bob Menendez (N.J.) told his Democratic colleagues on Thursday that he will not resign, a day after he pleaded not guilty to federal charges of accepting bribes, fellow Democratic senator Joe Manchin (W.Va.) said. The post Bob Menendez Tells Dem Colleagues He Won't Resign appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...